Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 201 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $24,696.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ESTC opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,721,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,376,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
