Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 201 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $24,696.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESTC opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,721,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,376,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

