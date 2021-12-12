Elamachain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.73 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $697,756.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

