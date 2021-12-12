El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.46. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.