EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.70 ($26.63) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $24.78 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

