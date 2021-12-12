Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Ecolab has increased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

