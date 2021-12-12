Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $138.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

