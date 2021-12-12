Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on January 7th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

