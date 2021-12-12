e-Money Price Down 8% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.21 million and $356,320.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

