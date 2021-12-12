e-Gulden 24-Hour Volume Reaches $118.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.23 million and $118.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00319733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,489 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,240 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

