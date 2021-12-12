Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NYSE:BROS opened at $50.30 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.62.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.