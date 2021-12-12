DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

