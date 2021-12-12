Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

Several research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $8,205,062.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $451,767.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,758 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,155.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $488,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.