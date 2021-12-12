Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.35 million.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

