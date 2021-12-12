Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.51 or 0.08067643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.41 or 0.99908594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

