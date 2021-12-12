Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:DRM traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.38. 47,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,723. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.38.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.625599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRM. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.