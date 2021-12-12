DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.55. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 4,930 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $866.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

