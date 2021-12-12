DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,000 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in ABB were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

