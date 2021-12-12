DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,860,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 630,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,177,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $63.31 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.