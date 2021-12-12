Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 180.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Domtar were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,732,000 after buying an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth $119,135,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Domtar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,987,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.49 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

