Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $577.73 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion and $577.73 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00319896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,494,539,275 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

