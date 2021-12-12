Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $374.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.97 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

