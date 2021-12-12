Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Illumina stock opened at $374.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.97 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.