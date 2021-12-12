Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 39,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

