Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,659 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321,665 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,340,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.58.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

