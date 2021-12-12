DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DLH will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 793,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

