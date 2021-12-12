Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 293.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

