Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $262.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.