Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $54.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 642,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Colfax by 44.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.