DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 5.1%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 39,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 953,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

The firm has a market cap of $515.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $240,731 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 191.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

