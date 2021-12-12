Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,657,000.

Shares of DEN opened at $84.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

