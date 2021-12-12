Delphy One Day Volume Reaches $72,382.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $665,273.42 and $72,382.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.