Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to 297.00

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 392.00 to 297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Deliveroo stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

