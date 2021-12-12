Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

NYSE VFL opened at $14.14 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

