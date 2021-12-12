DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,155 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $682.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

