DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.79 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

