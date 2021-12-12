DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 314.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

