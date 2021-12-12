DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $410.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.71 and a 200 day moving average of $346.63. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

