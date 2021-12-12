Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.