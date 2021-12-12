Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0011 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $302,339.23 and $2,196.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

