David Duffy Sells 19,123 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.19), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($41,841.86).
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 163.35 ($2.17) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.58.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
