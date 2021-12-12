David Duffy Sells 19,123 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.19), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($41,841.86).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 163.35 ($2.17) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.05).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

