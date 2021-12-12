Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $25,571.42 and approximately $8,417.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

