Datacoin (DTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 101.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $38,876.10 and $89.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011848 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.