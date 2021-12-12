Daniel Siegel Sells 4,156 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) President Daniel Siegel sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $58,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.25 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $173,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

