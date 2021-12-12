Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.12.

DADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

DADA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 768,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.37. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

