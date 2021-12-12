D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $25,209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). As a group, analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.