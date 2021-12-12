CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $932,253.94

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $932,253.94 and $131,666.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

