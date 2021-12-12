CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

