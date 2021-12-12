Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

