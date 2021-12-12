CryptoVerificationCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $12,166.91 and approximately $43.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00041854 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.