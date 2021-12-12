Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $14,888.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.60 or 0.08103546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.60 or 0.99696939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,595,349 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

