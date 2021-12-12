Crowny Market Cap Reaches $8.67 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $288,903.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.17 or 0.08059611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.90 or 1.00122390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

